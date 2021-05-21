Lubert Adler Management Company LP Sells 84,233 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Lubert Adler Management Company LP trimmed its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 19.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 351,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,233 shares during the quarter. Safehold comprises 2.3% of Lubert Adler Management Company LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lubert Adler Management Company LP’s holdings in Safehold were worth $24,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Safehold during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

Shares of SAFE opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19 and a beta of -0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.10. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1623 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 73.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,002,328.91. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $672,939.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.