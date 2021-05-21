Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.16.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie started coverage on Lufax in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rowe assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target for the company.

NYSE LU opened at $12.11 on Friday. Lufax has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Lufax will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,528,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $2,068,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $1,065,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

