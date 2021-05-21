Luminex Resources (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 30,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 34,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.

About Luminex Resources (OTCMKTS:LUMIF)

Luminex Resources Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resources. The company explores for gold, copper, and other metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

