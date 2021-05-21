Ma. Fatima Francisco Sells 3,000 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ma. Fatima Francisco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00.

Shares of PG opened at $138.00 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $111.43 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.37. The firm has a market cap of $337.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,921,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 402,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

