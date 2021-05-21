Maamoun Rajeh Sells 5,496 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $222,313.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,785,041.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Maamoun Rajeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of Arch Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,368,513,000 after buying an additional 4,112,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $146,753,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 129.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,956 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $142,620,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $124,465,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

