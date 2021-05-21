Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.030-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.710-2.120 EPS.

M has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.45.

M stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.05. 25,347,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,355,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

