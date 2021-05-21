MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$26.25

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$26.25 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAG. CIBC raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$26.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.74.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$24.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 105.90 and a quick ratio of 105.33. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -253.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.70. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$15.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.21.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.17. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

