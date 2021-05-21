Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Major Drilling Group International stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. Major Drilling Group International has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $9.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.