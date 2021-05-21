Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Announces Dividend of $0.25

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) declared a dividend on Friday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2522 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Malayan Banking Berhad stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

