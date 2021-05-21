Man Group (LON:EMG) Hits New 1-Year High at $172.85

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 172.85 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 172.25 ($2.25), with a volume of 1034186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.80 ($2.22).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165.50 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 168.44 ($2.20).

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 165.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 146.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.50%.

In other Man Group news, insider Mark Jones sold 161,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £248,591.42 ($324,786.28).

About Man Group (LON:EMG)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

