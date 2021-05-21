Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $17.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 47.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MRO. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.02.

NYSE MRO opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,197. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

