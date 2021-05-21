Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $165,025,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after buying an additional 670,199 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,704,000 after purchasing an additional 653,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,701,000.

VTI opened at $215.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $147.97 and a 1 year high of $219.65.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

