Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,617 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 240.8% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 51,048 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 19.5% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 67.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 28.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $81.29 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $81.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average of $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

