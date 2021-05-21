Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 23,575 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 489,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,575 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCM. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.65 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.72.

