Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 855 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,472,688. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $458.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $462.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $187.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.51 and a 12 month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

