Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 19,437 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of VV stock opened at $193.76 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $135.58 and a 12 month high of $197.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

