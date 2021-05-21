Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,009 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,226,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $69,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $100.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.69. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $102.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Insiders have sold 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus increased their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

