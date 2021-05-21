Marston’s (LON:MARS) Given Hold Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MARS. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marston’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 101 ($1.32).

LON:MARS opened at GBX 91.15 ($1.19) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 84.52. The company has a market capitalization of £577.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. Marston’s has a 1-year low of GBX 30.80 ($0.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

