Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Barclays upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $5.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $367.77. 254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $176.54 and a one year high of $383.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $356.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.55. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

