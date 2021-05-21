Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,469 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Masco worth $37,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,913,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $115,923,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth $61,590,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Masco by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after buying an additional 969,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Masco by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,576,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,610,000 after buying an additional 756,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at $14,755,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Insiders have sold 90,855 shares of company stock worth $5,821,757 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

