Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives $19.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.81.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,810 shares of company stock valued at $75,456. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 144,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 70,727 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,650 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

MTDR opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.