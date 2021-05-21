Matthews International (MATW) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ: MATW) recently:

5/18/2021 – Matthews International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

5/14/2021 – Matthews International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

5/12/2021 – Matthews International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

5/5/2021 – Matthews International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

4/7/2021 – Matthews International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Matthews International stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.87. The company had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.18. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.23.

Get Matthews International Co alerts:

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,076.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Matthews International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 10.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 707,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.