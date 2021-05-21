Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maxeon Solar Technologies updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ MAXN opened at $18.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.49. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $57.97.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAXN shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

