Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.92.

Shares of MXIM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,921. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $99.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.90.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $2,633,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter worth about $637,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 10.5% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 252.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after buying an additional 100,465 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 445.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 274,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,047,000 after buying an additional 223,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,490,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,527,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

