McDonald’s Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.29 (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 1.29 per share by the fast-food giant on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

McDonald’s has increased its dividend payment by 31.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $232.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.25. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $173.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. UBS Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

