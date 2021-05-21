McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Price Target Cut to $2.00

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $2.10 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NYSE:MUX opened at $1.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $629.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.97. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,340,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,660 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 15,165,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,951 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter worth $11,509,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,482,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 682,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

