MCO (MCO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.67 Million

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One MCO coin can currently be bought for about $11.60 or 0.00028532 BTC on popular exchanges. MCO has a total market cap of $183.17 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MCO has traded down 42.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00070857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00016945 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.60 or 0.01093794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00058092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.71 or 0.09335719 BTC.

MCO Coin Profile

MCO (MCO) is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 coins. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto. MCO’s official website is crypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

Buying and Selling MCO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

