MD Financial Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 34,786.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $132.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.08. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

