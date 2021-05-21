MD Financial Management Inc. Invests $600,000 in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in BCE by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

Shares of BCE opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $49.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.97%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

