MD Financial Management Inc. Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

NYSE TAP opened at $56.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

