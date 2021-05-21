MD Financial Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 13.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 232,763 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $121,423,000 after acquiring an additional 58,084 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $501.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $222.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $519.87 and a 200-day moving average of $519.32. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.86 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.13.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.