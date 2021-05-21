MD Financial Management Inc. Purchases 30,375 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3,037.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 57.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

