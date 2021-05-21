MD Financial Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $120.58 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $132.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,823 shares of company stock worth $1,824,648 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.