MD Financial Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 58,961 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 58,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEAK opened at $33.18 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $34.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.