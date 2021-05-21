MD Financial Management Inc. Takes $1.51 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 12,242.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in T-Mobile US by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 2,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $136.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.80. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $143.09. The company has a market capitalization of $169.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,494. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.