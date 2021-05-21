MD Financial Management Inc. Takes $2.51 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $22,904,000. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 640,255 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

RTX stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $87.04. The company has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

