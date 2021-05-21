MD Financial Management Inc. Takes $2.65 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW stock opened at $193.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.00 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.72.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

