Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Medpace were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5,958.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

MEDP opened at $165.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.65. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.80 and a 52 week high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $671,385.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,534,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $4,008,574.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,340,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,168,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,410 shares of company stock worth $26,313,942 in the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MEDP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.