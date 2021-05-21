Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth $803,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 27,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Shares of EWZ opened at $37.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $38.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.