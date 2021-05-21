Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 176.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,079 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.05. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $25.13.

