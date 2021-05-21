Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 736,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after acquiring an additional 38,225 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,264,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,415,000 after acquiring an additional 140,537 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,259,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,302,000 after acquiring an additional 325,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

