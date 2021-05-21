Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,063,000 after buying an additional 1,164,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,040,000 after buying an additional 147,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,323,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after buying an additional 127,910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,334,000 after buying an additional 155,248 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,264,000 after purchasing an additional 266,116 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $89.22 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.11.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

