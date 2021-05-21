Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Reduces Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 114.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $66.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average is $43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

