Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 59.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after buying an additional 234,774 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,587,000 after buying an additional 49,943 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after buying an additional 88,466 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,804,000 after buying an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.85.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.59, for a total value of $25,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $3,176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,741,328 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $335.93 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $338.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

