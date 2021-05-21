Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 1,995 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,468,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $364,002,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Datadog by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,453,000 after buying an additional 2,380,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $136,373,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $369,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,975.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,243,765 shares of company stock valued at $105,326,881. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $88.12 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.50 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,936.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.50.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

