Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.72

Shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.72 and traded as high as C$7.00. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$6.87, with a volume of 9,300 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$89.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.64, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:MR.UN)

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.