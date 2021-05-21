MenaPay Price Down 28.7% This Week (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $861.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00069548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.89 or 0.01022428 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00098860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,440.82 or 0.09284956 BTC.

About MenaPay

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.