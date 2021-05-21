Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Bought by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,482,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,565,000 after acquiring an additional 252,080 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,013,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 398.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after buying an additional 84,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $527,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,260,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,043 shares of company stock valued at $866,821 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.40 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.