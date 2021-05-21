MetaHash Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $48.00 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00071757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.71 or 0.00396994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.00220780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $389.80 or 0.00968931 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00033147 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,730,573,929 coins and its circulating supply is 2,558,011,653 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.