MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) PT Raised to $4.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MFA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.65. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that MFA Financial will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in MFA Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 49.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in MFA Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in MFA Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

